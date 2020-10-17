1/1
Dorothy V. DeMaio
Dorothy V. (Slesinski) DeMaio, 89, of Framingham, MA, formerly of Newington and Scarborough, ME, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph DeMaio. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Veronice (Jasienska) Slesinski, Dorothy retired from the Phoenix Insurance Co. after many years of employment. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she leaves her four children, Nancy (Andrew) Tivnan, Barbara (Raymond) L'Heureux, Richard (Margaret) DeMaio and Joseph (Cecelia) DeMaio, and her grandchildren, Melissa, Brian, Mae, Julianne, Joanne, Joseph and Matthew. She also leaves her sister, Elizabeth Colonghi, sister in law, Mary Ellen Slesinski, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for the family will be held on Monday, October 19th, at 11:30 a.m. at the West Meadow Cemetery, 679 Willard Ave., Newington. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington is serving her family. Donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to Foodshare Inc. 450 Woodland Ave Bloomfield CT 06002. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:30 AM
West Meadow Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
October 17, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
