|
|
Dorothy (Dot) Dorn Valli 97 of Venice Florida joined her beloved husband John in eternal peace on April 10, 2020. Dot was the daughter of the late Charles and Marie Dorn of East Hartford. She was predeceased by her brother Charles Dorn and a sister Lillian Dodd Meachum. Dot was born in New York City on June 23, 1922 and moved to the then rural East Hartford CT. Dot leaves behind a sister in law Catherine Dorn of Higganum CT. a Son, Robert Valli of Tolland, two beloved grand children, Christopher Valli and his Wife Elizabeth of Winsted and Stacey Marie Valli of Danbury CT Dot also leaves behind many loved nieces nephews and great friends Dot and John were a team throughout their lives. They took on fixer upper projects ranging from a mahogany cabin cruiser to an old Airstream travel trailer. Dot and John's greatest adventure came when they were invited for a weekend getaway to their friends Al and Nancy Hajek's summer home in Sunapee, NH. Dot spotted and old broken down building hidden in an overgrowth of brush. They gained entry to this abandoned structure with it's walls torn up and most of it's windows broken. Dot saw the winding staircase and the rest was history. Once again teamwork, a little sweat, a lot of love and a bit of good fortune transformed this tired building into a family home. The home became the centerpiece of family gatherings for 50 years. Today the home is still filled with the echoes of laughter on the porch, the sweet smells of dinner cooking and the warmth of love. Sunapee was a home of love and light for us all. Dot was a self- taught Artist who transformed what she saw in light, dark, color, and shape into works that spoke to each viewer. She would ask that on a Blue Sky day to look to the sky in the gentle June breezes and remember her Sunapee Sky. Dot truly loved everyone she met and had the gift of finding the good in people even when they could not see it in themselves. A celebration of her extraordinary life will be held at some future date. To share a memory or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to the: Sunapee Historical Society PO Box 501 Sunapee NH 03782
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020