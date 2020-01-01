Home

A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maurice Church of St. Katharine Drexel Parish
100 Wightman Rd.
New Britain, CT
Dorothy Varano Obituary
Dorothy (Roden) Varano, 87, of New Britain, wife of the late Martin Varano, passed away peacefully Monday (December 30, 2019) at Bel Aire Manor in Newington. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, she attended New Britain High School and later worked as a babysitter at Laurel Lanes and Stadium Lanes in Plainville until her retirement in 1998. Dorothy was a member of St. Maurice Church of Katharine Drexel Parish in New Britain. Surviving are three sons, Donald Varano and his wife Marion of New Britain, Robert Varano and his wife Susan of Plainville, and Edward Varano and his wife Melissa of Northport, FL; seven grandchildren, Erin, James, Christopher, Jessica, Jennifer, Emily, and Katie; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Martin, Dorothy was predeceased by two brothers, Raymond and John Roden as well as two sisters, Evelynmae Roden and Shirley Cowles. Funeral services will be held Monday 9:15 AM at Carlson Funeral Home 45 Franklin Square, New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM at St. Maurice Church of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 100 Wightman Rd. New Britain, CT 06052. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours will be held Sunday evening 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bel Aire Manor Recreation Fund 256 New Britain Avenue Newington, CT 06111. Dorothy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff of Bel Aire Manor for their years of compassion, kindness and care given to Dorothy during her time there. Please share a memory or note of sympathy to Dorothy's family at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -