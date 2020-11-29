On Tuesday, November 17th, 2020, Dorothy W. Hoover passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia at the age of 94. Dot was born in 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA. She is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Raymond; and her beloved husband, Michael J. Hoover. As a child she excelled in school, skipping over several grades and becoming a senior in high school at only 16. She was always found climbing the bridges and jumping from rooftop to rooftop in her cherished hometown. In 1948, she married her childhood sweetheart, moved from Pittsburgh and settled in East Hartford, CT. She worked for Aetna until she reached retirement, when she opened her own antique store in Manchester, CT. She loved being surrounded by her family as well as collecting Fenton glass, doing crosswords, making jewelry and stained glass. She was an avid bowler, and at one point was bowling in eight leagues a week. She was a feisty, fun, and very loving woman who could always make you laugh, and always let you know what was on her mind. She is survived by her son, Michael F. Hoover and his wife Donna of South Windsor; her daughter, Linda Hoover-Kania of East Hartford; and her youngest daughter/caregiver, Shirley H. Lumbra and her husband Dennis Lumbra of Manchester; her grandchildren: John Kania and his wife Carol, Michael Hoover and his wife Brianna, David Lumbra and his wife Christine, Steven Hoover and his wife Nicole, Matthew Kania and his wife Victoria, Kathleen Lumbra and her fiancé James Floran, and Robert Hoover and his wife Jamie; and her great-grandchildren: Casey Lundelius, Corinne and Cadence Lumbra, and Olivia and Max Kania; and her dog, Millie. We would like to thank her companions and visiting nurses who helped take care of her over the past eight years, especially Stephanie Atkins, who took care of her for many of those years. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:30 pm at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home located at 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford, CT 06108 followed by Funeral Home Service at 12:30pm and burial immediately following at Hillside Cemetery. To sign the on line guestbook, go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com
. Face Masks most be worn by all attendees and proper social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.