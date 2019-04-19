Hartford Courant Obituaries
Dorothy Ward Obituary
Dorothy Ward, of Granby, 86, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Adella Peck and devoted wife of Wyman Ward for 58 years. She was predeceased by her husband in 2013 and her daughter, Donna Mannix, in 2009. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Marks and five grandchildren, Erin (Brian) Deperry, Kaitlyn and Christine Marks, Courtney and Ryan Mannix, and one great-grandchild, Brielle Deperry.Dorothy was a devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was happiest while spending time with her family. She was a kind and generous person who always put others before herself. A very hands-on grandma, Dorothy was affectionately known as "Mema" to her grandchildren and their friends, spending many after-school hours and summers playing at her house.Prior to marrying, she worked for the Department of Navy and in later years for the Village for Child and Family Services. Dorothy and Wyman were fortunate to spend much of their retirement years traveling the world with Wyman's brother, Owen and his wife, Virginia.A memorial service will be held on April 22, 10:00 a.m., at the South Congregational Church, 242 Salmon Brook St., Granby, CT. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2019
