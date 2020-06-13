Dorothy Wise
Dorothy (Ford) Wise, 90, of Farmington and formerly of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Amberwood's of Farmington. Born in Ludgershall, Wiltshire, England, the daughter of the late Joseph and Norah (Dyson) Ford, she grew up in and lived in Bermuda and England before moving to the United States in the late 1950's and lived in White Plains, New York. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Agnes Academy in Bermuda in 1948. She was employed by Francis I. DuPont in White Plains, New York, which was bought by Merrill Lynch Pearce Fenner and Smith Inc., and she continued working with them until her retirement in 1993. After her retirement, Dorothy moved to Windsor to be near her family. She enjoyed making crafts, and classical music. She was an avid reader and was the Resident Counsel President at Amberwoods. She was an active member of the Windsor Senior Citizens, and Grace Episcopal Church. Dorothy was a loving and dedicated mother, sister, and friend who liked spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Timothy Whiteside Price of San Francisco, California, and Victoria Ford Price of Farmington; two brothers, Sidney Edward Lewis Ford, and Frederick George Ford, both of England; two nieces, Lynn Lauridsen of Enfield, and Wendy Bultman of Windsor. She was predeceased by her brother Arthur Joseph Ford, and her sister Norah Elizabeth Ford Smith. Funeral services and burial are private. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 13, 2020.
