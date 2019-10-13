Home

Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Dorothy Wojtusik


1924 - 2019
Dorothy Wojtusik Obituary
It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of our beloved Aunt, Dorothy Wojtusik. She was born on February 29, 1924 in New Britain. She was a dedicated teacher and guidance counselor who was highly respected by her coworkers. She spent many years sharing her passion for education with her many students at Slade Middle School whom she thought of as her own children. After she retired, she continued to meet with the Slade Ladies. The ladies gang brought happiness to her through friendship and love for many years. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews who were her greatest joy. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen (Jaksina) Wojtusik; her sisters, Elenor, Jean, Lilly and her twin brothers John and Edward. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain followed by a funeral service at 12 noon. She will be laid to rest with her family in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 13, 2019
