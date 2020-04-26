Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, May 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Port St. Lucie, CT
Dorothy Zanelli


1928 - 2020
Dorothy Zanelli Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" C. Zanelli, 92, of Higganum, CT and Port St. Lucie, FL passed away on April 18, 2020 at her home in FL. with family. Dottie, as she was known, was born in NY on March 4, 1928, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Brandejsky) Zanelli. Raised in Higganum, she started and graduated from the Higganum Union School in 1942 and Woodrow Wilson HS in 1946. She traveled throughout the U.S. and returned to pursue a career in Nursing. She graduated from the Ona Wilcox School of Nursing at Middlesex Hospital in 1955 and worked locally as a RN and Nursing Supervisor until joining the US Navy in 1960 where she became a Lieutenant Commander. She took advanced nursing classes at Penn State University and later went to the US Naval Hospital in Guam. She worked in many hospitals helping veterans returning from the Vietnam War. After her service of 13 1/2 years, she returned to CT and worked as a supervisor at CVH until her retirement then spending time in FL and CT. Throughout life, she was very independent, traveled to just about every state and wanted to see the world which she did. Throughout her years in Higganum or Florida, you would always find her swimming at one of the local ponds or the reservoir, driving her sports car with the top down year-round, painting impressionist scenes or spending time with her family. She was a member and communicant of St. Peter R.C. Church in Higganum and the Ladies Guild. She also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul's Soup Kitchen for many years. She attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie and volunteered at the Church Thrift Store. A Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port St. Lucie will be on May 4th at 3 pm. Interment will be in the family plot at Higganum Burr Cemetery, Higganum, CT at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
