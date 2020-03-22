|
Dorothy Emmanuel Paul, widow of the late Charles J. Paul, passed away on Thursday, March 19th, surrounded by her loving family. She was the eldest daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine Ladany Emmanuel. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen and her brother John Emmanuel. Dorothy was educated in the public schools of Hartford and received her teaching degree from Oswego State University and her Masters degree from Hartford College and Boston College. She taught in the public schools of East Hartford for her entire 37 year career. She enjoyed following the progress of her many pupils who became teachers, doctors, lawyers, a member of the FBI along with countless important positions. Dorothy leaves her only child, Linda, to mourn her along with her brother George (Bonnie) Emmanuel, her five sisters, Eleanor Willerup, Irene Emmanuel, Marie Hayes, Claire (Robert)Fish and Martha (John) Konefal, her brother-in-law, Dr. George J. Paul and many cherished nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was very active in her Church, Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral and received one of its highest awards, the Medal of St. Paul, for her participation in the activities of the church. She participated in the Religious Education Department and became it's Director for many years. She was also a Parish Council member and an active member of the Ladies' Philoptochos Society. She was a Charter Member and Past President of the East Hartford Woman's Club and was active in numerous volunteer activities in town. In light of the current world events, there will be no calling hours and a private funeral and burial. There will be a memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford 06114. Dillon Baxter Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020