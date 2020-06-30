Dosolina T. Fiore, 97, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Fiore, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the convalescent home at "Touchpoints at Chestnut" in East Windsor, where she lived for several years. Born on October 10, 1922, the youngest daughter of the late Dominic and Delfina (Quagliaroli) Taravella, Italian immigrants in Windsor Locks, CT, she lived in Windsor Locks all her life. She attended her parish elementary school, then went to St. Joseph's business school in Springfield. Along with a few other female business students, she was recruited for special training for an engineering program, and became a junior engineer in the propeller development program at Hamilton Standard during WWII. After the war, she met and married another Windsor Locks resident, and son of Italian immigrants, Joseph Fiore (deceased 2005), a Loomis scholarship graduate at the age of 16, and one of the founders of the Windsor Locks Credit Union. With her excellent investment skills, Dosolina managed their modest income so as to send all 4 children to college. She and Joe were active members of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, and she was active in the CT Right to Life movement. Joe and Dosolina were Eucharistic Ministers at Hartford Hospital for many years. Besides her husband Joseph who predeceased her in 2005, she was predeceased by her 3 siblings, John and Jerome Taravella, and Margaret Baker. She leaves her 4 children and their spouses, Marie (and Alan) Stoffer of Rio Rancho, NM, Theresa (and Robert) Knoedler of Trevose, PA, Margaret Fiore (and Steven Fischer) of North Granby, and John (and Jo-Ann) Fiore of Windsor. She also leaves 5 grandchildren, Sarah, Alice, and Miles Fischer, and Shawn (and wife Carrey) and Ward Stoffer, as well as 2 great grandchildren, David and Robert Stoffer. Her family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Windsor Locks. Donations in her memory may be made to the Society of Women Engineers. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.