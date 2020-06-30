Dosolina T. Fiore
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dosolina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dosolina T. Fiore, 97, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Fiore, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the convalescent home at "Touchpoints at Chestnut" in East Windsor, where she lived for several years. Born on October 10, 1922, the youngest daughter of the late Dominic and Delfina (Quagliaroli) Taravella, Italian immigrants in Windsor Locks, CT, she lived in Windsor Locks all her life. She attended her parish elementary school, then went to St. Joseph's business school in Springfield. Along with a few other female business students, she was recruited for special training for an engineering program, and became a junior engineer in the propeller development program at Hamilton Standard during WWII. After the war, she met and married another Windsor Locks resident, and son of Italian immigrants, Joseph Fiore (deceased 2005), a Loomis scholarship graduate at the age of 16, and one of the founders of the Windsor Locks Credit Union. With her excellent investment skills, Dosolina managed their modest income so as to send all 4 children to college. She and Joe were active members of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, and she was active in the CT Right to Life movement. Joe and Dosolina were Eucharistic Ministers at Hartford Hospital for many years. Besides her husband Joseph who predeceased her in 2005, she was predeceased by her 3 siblings, John and Jerome Taravella, and Margaret Baker. She leaves her 4 children and their spouses, Marie (and Alan) Stoffer of Rio Rancho, NM, Theresa (and Robert) Knoedler of Trevose, PA, Margaret Fiore (and Steven Fischer) of North Granby, and John (and Jo-Ann) Fiore of Windsor. She also leaves 5 grandchildren, Sarah, Alice, and Miles Fischer, and Shawn (and wife Carrey) and Ward Stoffer, as well as 2 great grandchildren, David and Robert Stoffer. Her family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Windsor Locks. Donations in her memory may be made to the Society of Women Engineers. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:30 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved