Douglas A. Knowlton of Marlborough died on April 1, 2019. Doug was born April 26, 1943 in Bellows Falls, VT. After graduating from Tufts University with a BA in English in 1966, he joined the Army and married Judith L. Brewster. They moved to CT to start their family upon Doug completing his service as a First Lieutenant. While living in Marlborough, Doug was an active member of the community. He became an EMT and member of the Roy B. Pettengill Ambulance Association in 1985 and a member of the Marlborough Volunteer Fire Company in 1989. More recently, he served on the Board of Finance for Marlborough, including holding the position of chairman. Doug also spent time over the years as a member of the Red Cross, the Civil Defense Preparedness Director for Marlborough, a ham radio operator, supporting emergency management services, and managing the local dispatcher services.He retired in May 2011 from his role as Director for Investment Services IT Development for Fiserv. Doug enjoyed an active life outside work and his many volunteer activities including scuba diving, traveling and spending time with his family. He spent many vacations on cruises visiting locations around the world.Doug is predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Raymond Knowlton, and his brother Thomas Knowlton. He leaves behind his wife, Judith, daughter, Sandra Dorn and her husband, Chris, daughter, Deborah Fitzsimmons and her husband, Ryan, three grandchildren, Sarah Lynn Dorn, Caleb and Tiernan Fitzsimmons, and his sister, Barbara Knowlton and close family friend Karen Woods. Calling hours will be on Sunday, April 7th from 4-6pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, April 8th at St. James Episcopal Church, 2584 Main St., Glastonbury. Burial will follow in St. James Episcopal Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his honor to Roy B. Pettengill Ambulance Association, PO Box 308 Marlborough, CT 06447, Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 237 Marlborough, CT 06447, or St. James Episcopal Church, 2584 Main St., Glastonbury, CT 06033. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.





