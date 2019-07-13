Home

Douglas Andrews, 79, of New Britain, husband of Janet (Bonney) Andrews passed away Wednesday (July 10, 2019). Born in Maine, he was a former Meriden resident, moving to New Britain in 1987. Doug was a US Marine Corps veteran and worked at General Equities in Kensington until his retirement. Besides his wife Janet, he leaves 2 sons, Mark Andrews and his wife Evelyn and Paul Andrews, all of Meriden; a brother, Steven Graffam and his wife Sharon of Maine; a sister, Linda Franklin, also of Maine; and a grandson, Paul. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday (July 17) 1PM at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 13, 2019
