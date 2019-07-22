Douglas Charles Zajicek, 84, a long time resident of Glastonbury passed away peacefully on July 20, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Doug was born September 15, 1934 to Edwin and Frances Zajicek. He graduated from Glastonbury High in 1952. He married his loving wife Eleanor Post in 1956 and lived in Glastonbury raising their family of 5 children. Doug and Eleanor enjoyed all season camping and loved to spend time socializing with many friends and family. In his later years he enjoyed his daily morning outings for breakfast, each day being a different local breakfast spot. Doug is survived by his four children, Matthew Zajicek of Ormond Beach, FL, Edee Martynowicz and her husband Jeff of Palm Coast, FL, Ethan Zajicek of East Hartford and Karrie Lynn Bronzi of Palm Coast, FL. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Nicole, Diana, Jessie, Cheyenne, Lexi and Clint and 9 great grandchildren. He also leaves his sister Nancy Cook and her partner Wayne of Westport, MA, and brother Donald Zajicek and his wife Jane of Pompano Beach, FL. He also leaves 3 daughter-in-laws, Brenda Zajicek, Gretchen Bollard and Robin Markam. Beside his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of over 60 years, Eleanor Post Zajicek, his oldest son Mark Zajicek, his brother Richard Zajicek, and son-in-law Brian Bronzi. A private memorial will be celebrated in Hebron, CT where Doug will rest in peace next to his beloved wife, Eleanor. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 22, 2019