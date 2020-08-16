1/1
Douglas Drew Mitchell
68, born Fresno, CA 1951- Jan. 16, 2020, Middletown, CT. Son of late Victor and Susan Mitchell, née Menditto, survived by sister Valerie, her husband Tim Keating, CA. A known local drummer and musician, Doug was a creative free spirit who graduated Bristol EHS, NWCC and CCSU, 1975. Douglas always had music on the mind. As a talented drummer he played in many groups in CT, the OM Show, a music event and in FL. He was an early style rapper/poet, connecting rhyme and rhythm. Douglas lived life the way he wanted, and pursued his dreams as only Doug could. He's best remembered as an accomplished drummer and a loyal friend to many. Doug was a loving caregiver to his mom, volunteered locally. Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Middletown. Tributes in Legacy.com and LastingMemories.com. A good soul, Douglas is dearly missed by many.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
