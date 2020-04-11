Home

Douglas Earle Chouinard


1977 - 2020
Douglas Earle Chouinard Obituary
Born October 26, 1977 to Douglas C. Chouinard and Sherryl McGuffey, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 with friends by his side. Doug was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and grew up in both Enfield and Simsbury Connecticut, and later moved to North Carolina to pursue a career in NASCAR. He had a lifelong passion for racing that started from a very young age. In his childhood and early teen years he raced the #15 Go-Kart throughout New England. Growing up he could be found tinkering in race shops, helping other teams with projects, or in the pits at his local track-Stafford Motor Speedway. Later in his teen years, he attended Baron Institute of Technology to go to school for welding and fabricating. From there, he started his career in NASCAR, an extensive career for many well-known teams throughout the NASCAR circuit. Doug was known for his determination, hard work, skills, and speaking his mind. He was a hard-ass with a heart of gold, always willing to lend a hand to help a friend. Although Doug never had children of his own, he and ex-wife Allison, raised his dogs like they were his kids and fostered many others in need of a home throughout the years. Doug was predeceased by his father Douglas C. Chouinard in 2012. He leaves behind his mother, Sherryl McGuffey; his paternal grandparents- Charles and Kathryn Patricia Chouinard; his maternal grandparents - Eleanor Werle and Edwin McGuffey; his step mother, Emily (Clark) Chouinard; and a sister Michelle (Chouinard) Camp along with her husband Joe and a nephew, Clark Douglas. He also shared a special bond with many great friends that he always considered family. He will be greatly missed by many. The family will make accommodations for a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020
