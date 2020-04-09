|
Douglas Matthew Shute passed away suddenly Sunday morning April 5th 2020 in the town of Southwick, MA. Due to the COVID 19 epidemic the family has not been able to determine a day for a mass service. An announcement will be made as soon as possible. Doug was born In Hartford, to the late David C. Shute of Zephyrhills, Florida and Mary Jane Vincent of Simsbury on July 22nd, 1966. Doug attended East Granby grammar and middle schools his family moved to Granby where Doug attended Granby High School where he played Soccer. As a youngster he loved riding his BMX bike, racing kids and jumping everything in the neighborhood. He began a long BMX racing career traveling all over New England. His proudest moment as a teenager was securing a factory ride racing for REDLINE racing bicycles. Doug also raced motocross for a while but went back to BMX into his 20's Doug was an accomplished carpenter and left his mark at many homes throughout Connecticut. Along with years in the heavy construction while working as a union carpenter. He Loved sports especially golf he used to say that he "loved fishin and golfin". His family has fond memories of him attending high school sporting events watching his niece and all his nephews. In addition to his mother MaryJane Vincent, he is survived by sister Donna and husband Michael Flynn of Granby, brothers, David Shute and wife Kim of Suffield and Richard Shute and wife Karen of Southwick, MA, many nephews and nieces, his Aunt Lorraine Rector, Uncle Michael Vincent and wife Leda and several cousins. Doug had a big heart. He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends. We grieve with his passing but our faith keeps us going knowing that it was Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that had called Doug from this earth, it was time for Doug to rest in eternal peace and happiness. Please visit Doug's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020