Douglas P. Glazier
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Phillip Glazier, 72, FHFMA member, passed peacefully at home after losing a long and courageous battle with cancer. His wife of 51 years, Geraldine (Gerry) Glazier was at his side. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sandra (Glazier) Thomas. Douglas was born in Leverett, MA, the son of Calvin and Phyllis (Ashley) Glazier, on November 1, 1947, He attended Amherst Regional High School graduating in 1965. Douglas graduated from Western New England College, Springfield, MA in 1969 with a degree in Business Administration. He was employed by accounting firm in Springfield, eventually moving to Glastonbury, CT to work for the firm of Ernest & Ernest. Doug specialized in hospital management and finance. Over the years he was employed by UConn Health Center, Mt Sinai Hospital and Chief Financial Officer at Nashua Memorial Hospital, Nashua, NH. He also started his own Consulting business, Glazier Associates. He worked for and with the Connecticut Hospital Association on projects involving the hospitals and the State of Connecticut. His last position was as interim Chief Financial Officer for Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. Doug enjoyed playing softball, beginning in 1965, playing for several teams in Western Massachusetts. Upon moving to Connecticut, he joined the Glastonbury Men's Softball League, playing until about 2009. Doug also enjoyed bowling, ten pin, candlepin, and duckpin, though duckpin was his favorite and he bowl in several tournaments, both local and state. He and his wife were long-time members of the Glastonbury Square Dance Club. Doug was a big fan and season ticketholder of the UConn Women's Basketball Team. He enjoyed not only going with friends, but for several years with his daughter and then carried on the tradition with his grandchildren. Besides his wife, Gerry, Doug is survived by a son Michael Glazier and his wife Allie, of Glastonbury, CT; Son-in-law, Kenneth Thomas, Wallingford, CT; a brother, Ronald Glazier and his wife Dorathea, in South Carolina; sister, Terry Glazier and her husband Wally Kido in North Carolina. He also leaves his grandchildren, Joseph (JD) Glazier, Mackenzie Glazier, Rebecca Glazier, of Glastonbury, CT; Kali Glazier in Illinois, and Kyle Thomas in Wallingford, CT; Step-grandchildren, Ashley Joia, Matthew Joia and Anthony Joia. Doug leaves a brother- and sister-in-law, as well as, a niece and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Burial will be private for family because of the current situation, a celebration of his life will be arranged in the coming months. Donations in his name may be sent to Prostate Cancer Foundation (www.pcf.org) or Prostate Cancer Foundation 1250 Fourth St Santa Monica, CA 90404 Tax ID #95-4418411. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen Aldrich
May 8, 2020
Jerry and family, my heart goes out to all of you during this time. Doug was a great man with an amazing family. It was never a dull, or quiet, moment with the Glaziers. May memories comfort you during this time and all the days to come. Rest In Peace Doug, give Sandy a big hug from me
Kim Galvin
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved