Douglas Yohannes Robinson, 94, of Middletown, CT, formerly of Woodbury, NJ, beloved husband of Janis (Cotton) Robinson, died Monday March 30, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Millville, NJ, son of the late Smith and Lydia (Garabedian) Robinson. His family moved to Woodbury, NJ, where he graduated from Woodbury High School in 1942. Doug served as a U.S Army Corporal in France during World War II. After the war, he earned his bachelor's degree from Temple University. Doug was employed by Philadelphia Dairy Company and Atlantic Refining Company, before he joined Campbell Soup Company. He retired there as Director of Consumer Services after 27 years. Doug was in leadership positions with the Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals, Delaware Valley Industrial Editors, Salvation Army, Woodbury Kiwanis, and the Abilities Center of South Jersey (now known as Abilities Solutions). Doug was a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church at Woodbury where he sang in the choir for over 50 years. He served as an Elder on Session and as a Moderator with the West Jersey Presbytery. Douglas served his Lord in many other ways. Doug had a great smile and loved to make people laugh. He was blessed with a long retirement. He and Janis, the love of his life, enjoyed spending time with family, fun with "the gang" and pursuing their love of travel and Disney World. In addition to Janis, his wife of 66 years, Doug is survived by two daughters, JoAnne O'Brien (Eric) of East Haddam, CT, Lynne Hofferica (Dan) of Carlisle, PA, a son, Brett Robinson (Martha) of Clermont, FL, six grandchildren, Elizabeth Dukart (Chris), Grant Robinson (Ashleigh), Jake Hofferica, Grace Hofferica, Colin O'Brien, Lydia O'Brien, five great grandchildren, Sam Dukart, Matthew Dukart, Parker Robinson, Olivia Robinson, and Colton Robinson, and loving niece, Lydia Richael. He was predeceased by his brother Bernard Robinson and his nephew Smith Robinson. A celebration of his life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to Abilities Solutions, Attn: Business Office,1208 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08093. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020