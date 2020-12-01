1/1
Douglass A. Barber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglass's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglass Albert Barber passed away on November 26th, at the age of 65 after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. Doug was raised in Basking Ridge, NJ, and New Canaan, CT, and graduated from Central CT State College.His career started with many years at the CT State Receiving Home working with youth before he found his talent for sales, first with PepsiCo and then with Cox Communications before retiring in 2018. Doug enjoyed sports, playing football during his school years, and was an avid Giants fan. He excelled at downhill skiing, golfing, softball, target shooting and enjoyed boating. In everything that he did, he was gracious, fun-loving, and made everyone around him feel comfortable and cared about. With a wonderful sense of humor, everyone enjoyed Doug's company. Known as a "great guy", he always had something nice to say about everyone. Nothing made him prouder than his two children and he lived for his times to be Pops to his two grandsons. He is survived by the mother of his children, Lauri Gil Barber, his son David Barber and wife Paige, grandsons Wesley and Luke, daughter Lindsey Barber and fiancé Chris Bussett, his sister Carrie and Ed Wienckowski, and his brothers Chris and Priscilla Barber, and Jeff and Myong Barber, and many nieces, nephews and a loving in-law family. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Joy and Albert Barber, and his nephew, Sean Forshay. Due to COVID restrictions, a small service will be held on Friday, December 4th, 2020 from 4pm – 6pm. The service will also be streamed virtually. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in his memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities of CT. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Leete-Stevens Family Funeral Homes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 1, 2020
RIP My Friend
Elaine
Friend
November 30, 2020
What a nice guy. I'm so sorry to hear of Doug's passing. He was such a kind and patient guy working with the kids at the Receiving Home. My thoughts are with Lauri and their children.
Rose Frost
November 30, 2020
So so sorry to hear this. Every memory of Doug brings a smile. So many good times and laughs. Saturday night dinners with Lucy under the dining room table, Mr Clean, that “leave me alone” when you guys would tease him❤Lindsey and David you are his heart. Sending love xoxo
Tracey Tierney
Friend
November 30, 2020
This breaks my heart. So many good times and memories at Pepsi. Thinking of you Doug, your smile was like a star, you were always smiling. My condolences to the Barber family. God took a good one. RIP
Ricky LaBruna
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved