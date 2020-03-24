|
Drew Allen Fluckiger, 51 of Vero Beach, FL. passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 at his home after a long illness and treasured life. Drew was born in Rockville, CT. on October 15, 1968 and was a resident of Granby, CT. for most of his life prior to relocating to Vero Beach, FL. Drew is survived by his children, Allen and Abby, and the love of his life Lisa Fluckiger, located in Granby, CT. He was the son of Dennis and Wendi Fluckiger of Vero Beach, FL., and grandson of Jean Bacon of Avon, CT. Survived by Drew is his siblings; Ian and Kristy Fluckiger of San Antonio, TX., Shawn and Beth Fluckiger of Allen, TX. and Amy Brunelle of Fort Pierce, FL. Drew is survived by his Aunts and Uncles; Edmund and Pauline Bacon of CT., Barry Bacon of CT., Dawn and Hobie Bannister of IA., Brian and Veronica Fluckiger of FL., Anita and Dave Brahm of FL., Gregg and Debbie Fluckiger of ME. and numerous cousins and friends. He is survived by several nieces and nephews; Taylor, Braydon, Mary, Megan, Eliott, Ashley, Beth, and preceded by Madison. Drew was a huge lover of motorcycles and belonged to the Lake County Motorcycle Riders among others. He is now riding free on the back roads. The family will be holding services when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Drew to LIMBS for LIFE Foundation (www.limbsforlife.org) , 9604 N May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. 73120.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020