Dru Dakin Schlosser, 41, of New Hartford, beloved husband of Jennifer Birden Schlosser, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born June 14, 1977 in Hartford, son of Ronald J.C. and Mary Dakin Schlosser of Indian Land, SC and had lived in East Hartford prior to moving to New Hartford 10 years ago. Dru was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University, having received his Masters Degree in Education and Education Leadership. He was a long time educator, most recently as a Physical Education and Health Teacher in the East Hartford School System. Dru was the personification of joy to all those around him. He lit up a room where ever he went. His smile was infectious and truly the embodiment of his personality, no matter the situation he had a joke or quip to ease the minds or entertain those amongst him. He was always willing to lend a hand, whether it be helping a family member, colleague or friend. He talked highly of his students and strove to better their lives in any way possible. He was an avid outdoorsman, from going on hikes with his family, to ski trips, to building and riding quads with his boys, to painting nails and styling hair with his daughter. He found solace in tending to his garden and making his property warm and welcoming. He was a very handy man, always attempting to fix a problem around the house on his own. His love for music was only superseded by his love for his family and he will be truly missed by all those who knew him. In addition to his loving wife and parents, Dru is survived by his three children, Nathan, Benjamin and Raelynn; his two dogs, Eisen and Brüder; his sister, Carrie Schlosser Fisher, her husband Aaron and their children, Austin and Brynn, of Indian Land, SC; his in-laws, John and Debbie Birden of Harwinton; his brother-in-law, Tyler Birden, his wife Beth and their son Landon of Litchfield and his sister-in-law, Kelly Goulet, her husband Phillip and their children, Madison and Matthew of Winchester. A celebration of Dru's life will be held Saturday, April 13 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Zen Bar in Plainville. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/dru-schlosser-memorial-fund&rcid=r01-155482988206-73412786f74d4503&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_mPlease visit Dru's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary