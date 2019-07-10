Drucilla "Dru" Mifflin Conway, 97, passed away peacefully in her home of 69 years in East Hartford, CT. Dru was born March 7, 1922 in St. Louis, MO and passed on July 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Horace W. Mifflin and Bess F. Mifflin. She is survived by her only sibling John W. Mifflin (Donna). Dru is also survived by her 5 children: John M. Conway (Paula) of Tucson, AZ, Nancy C. Merrik of East Hartford, CT, Drucilla A. Conway of Stonington, CT, Lisa B. Crosby of San Lorenzo CA, and Sally R. Zambrello of Tucson, AZ. Her 7 grandchildren: Jared P. Tijunelis of Hartford, CT, Brandon M. Merrick (Lauren) of East Hartford, CT, Ian M. Merrick of Manchester, CT, Heather M. Foy of Tucson, AZ, Nicholas B. Crosby (Jessica) of San Leandro, CA, Jena A. Zambrello and Alanna B. Zambrello of Tucson, AZ. Her 3 great grandchildren: Taylor A. Merrick of Manchester, CT, Sargent Kyle I. Merrick of FT. Hood, TX, and Sienna L. Merrick of East Hartford, CT. Lastly, her 2 Nieces Michelle M. Lyle (Wes) of Buckhead, GA, Margo M. Null (Sam) of Woodside, GA. Dru attended Michigan State College, but left to join the Women's Coast Guard (SPARS) and was discharged after World War II. Dru was an active member of Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford for many years. She then attended All Saints Episcopal Church in East Hartford. The family would like to give a special thank you to her daughter, Nancy Merrick for her years of caregiving. They would also like to thank Dr. Margaret Rathier and Nurse Donna O'Leary of the VA in Newington, CT, and Essense Walcott, Dru's Home Aid. A thank you to the many attendants at active day care in East Hartford. In addition, thank you to Tiana Cardone and Newkirk & Whitney/ Callahan Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at the discretion of the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewkirkandWhitney.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019