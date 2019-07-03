Home

Dustin Andrew Carlisle, aka "Tiger", 32, of East Hartford, died June 25, 2019. He was born October 27, 1986, the beloved son of Barbara Carlisle and Glenn Schiche, and had been a lifelong resident of Connecticut. Dustin was in the Logistics Department of Cushman and Wakefield. He enjoyed food, music, hiking, snowboarding, spending time at the beach, going to Cotton Hollow Reserve and fishing. Dustin was a fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants and the Grateful Dead and enjoyed racing, especially going to the Berlin turnpike with his uncle Paul, the NHRA and going to Lebanon Valley. In addition to his mother and father, Dustin was predeceased by maternal grandmother Janet Carlisle and is survived by Margaret Piazza who was like a grandmother to him, his Godfather/grandfather John Wagner, his maternal grandfather John W. Carlisle, his paternal grandfather Oscar Schiche and wife Dottie, along with step mother Annette Carey, mother of his brother, Glenn Schiche, Jr.; his sister, Crystal Amber Marie Wescott; his former sister-in-law, Shauna Schiche; his uncle Paul Carlisle and wife Josie and several cousins and close friends whom were like aunts and uncles to him along with his niece and nephews and several friends. There are no calling hours. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, July 5th in the Community of Saints Isidore and Maria, at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main Street in Glastonbury. There will be a Celebration of Life held on Sunday, July 7th at 2:00pm at the French Club, 373 Main Street in East Hartford. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Dustin's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019
