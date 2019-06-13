|
Dwain Edward Nelson, Sr. was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on July 9, 1957 and died June 3, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut at the age of 61. He is survived by his son Dwain Jr. and his daughter Sherene M., his grandchildren: Dayjara, Dajon, Daloni and Demi Nelson, Sean Crowe and Makalyla Manson and his great grandson, Chase Vail, 8 siblings, a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. A graveside service will take place Friday June 14, 2019 at 12PM at Spring Grove Cemetery, Hartford, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 13, 2019