John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Wickham Park
Emerald Room
View Map
Dwight H. Slocum Sr.


1932 - 2019
Dwight H. Slocum Sr. Obituary
Dwight was born August 16, 1932 and passed August 17, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of East Hartford and proud Dad to Patricia Hohmann, her husband Gregory, Dwight H. Slocum, Jr., Pamela Slocum and Dawn LaCroix, loving companion of Cindy Jarvis, a brother to Kenneth Slocum, predeceased by brother, Louis Slocum, and a sister, Marjorie Wooldridge, uncle to several nieces & nephews, with a special shout out to nephew Buzz Wooldridge, grandparent of six, great-grandparent of seven, lifelong dear friend to Stevie Wednichuk, Master Mason for 50 years, lifetime member of the VFW and faithful member of the Salvation Army Church. Dwight was also a Korean War Veteran, EMT, Firefighter, legendary crane operator, leather craftsman and motorcycle enthusiast. In lieu of flowers, we would like to request donations to Wickham Park in his honor. Dwight had a special history with the Park, he spoke with pride about his crane work in the 1960's assisting the Portuguese immigrants in placing the boulders on the perimeter of the Oriental Garden pond. There will be a memorial service held at Wickham Park in the Emerald Room on Sunday, September 1. Please join us for the 4pm memorial service which will be followed by food and refreshments, ending at 7pm. Ask the Wickham Park Gate Ranger for direction to Dwight Slocum's Memorial. At a later date-there will be a private burial where Dwight will join his fellow Veterans at Silver Lane Cemetery and receive full military honors in the company of family and loving companion, Cindy Jarvis. John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for more information please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 22, 2019
