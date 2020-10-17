Dwight Samuel Morgan Sr., 50, affectionately called "Heavy D" of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. Born on February 8, 1970 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Andrew, Jamaica, he was the eldest of two children born to Aspin and Margaret (Gillespie) Morgan. He attended St. Theresa Prep School before migrating to the United States in December 1978, where he has lived for the past 42 years. He was a graduate of Weaver High School, Class of 1988. After high school, Dwight took a position at Schaller International Tires before leaving to pursue a career as a truck driver. He enrolled at New England Tractor Trailer Training School and after graduation, he worked at Paines, Inc. in East Granby and Nutmeg Recycling in South Windsor, and most recently at Permasteelisa North America in Windsor for the last 12 years. Dwight loved to travel and always looked forward to cruisin' with family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed rooting for his beloved Dallas Cowboys and even traveled to Dallas for games. He was a loving, caring, and devoted son, father, grandfather, fiancé, brother, nephew, and friend. Those left to treasure his memory are his parents, a son, Dwight Morgan, Jr. of Hartford; a grandson, Jhase Morgan of Hartford; a sister, Kaydene Morgan-Hughes and her husband Damon of Georgia; three aunts, Verna Claire Morgan of St. Andrew, Jamaica, Marva Wilkes and her husband Glen of Windsor, and Marie Brown-Harvey and her huband Nicholas of Windsor; and an uncle, Mark Brown Sr. of Bloomfield; his loving Godmother Hyacinth Tate-Alleyne and her husband Aaron of Bloomfield. and a host of other cousins and friends. He was also survived by his loving companion, Yvette Laura Walser; her children, Shamia Henderson, Alan Williams, and Chanel Saulter; and her grandchildren, Jalen and Tristan Williams, Nilay Wynter, Hiro Williams, and Zane Rodriguez all of whom Dwight loved as his own. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Beresford Gillespie, Carmen Brown, Ivan Brown, Rebecca Scarlett and Nathan Samuel Morgan. His family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 10 a.m.-12 Noon, followed by a Homegoing Service at 12 Noon, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza , 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the service live or after October 19th at 12 Noon, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.