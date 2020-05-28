Dyshawn J. Copeland
Dyshawn Jamar Copeland, 38, of Bloomfield, CT passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020. The loving and devoted son of Carol Copeland (Curtis) Johnson and the late Tommy Smith born on October 18, 1981. He was a loving and doting father, son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and the most kind-hearted young man who believed family was everything. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Carmon Community Funeral Homes 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor CT. Calling hours from 9:00am - 11:00am, followed by the funeral service with limited capacity at 11:00am. The service will be live-streamed so that it can be viewed online. For online condolences, the full obituary, and to view the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Burial will be held at Mount St Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield CT with limited capacity.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
MAY
30
Service
11:00 AM
The service will be live-streamed so that it can be viewed online.
MAY
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
