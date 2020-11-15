1/1
E. Giovanni "John" Treviso
1937 - 2020
E. Giovanni "John" Treviso, 82, of Newington, beloved husband of Luciana (Pace) Treviso, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He courageously and valiantly battled Parkinson's disease, and has now found peace and rest. John was born in Pratola Peligna (Province of L'Aquila), Italy on December 9, 1937, son of the late Luigi & Ersilia (Pizzoferrato) Treviso. John immigrated to the United States in 1960 and was a successful self-employed entrepreneur in the automotive and gasoline industry. He was a hard worker and through his dedication, he was able to achieve the American dream. John loved the outdoors, gardening, watching Sunday sports, especially international soccer, and traveling to Florida with his family. A dedicated husband, father, and grandfather he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Luciana, of 57 years. John leaves his devoted children Louis Treviso and significant other, Wanda Lopez of Ponce Inlet, Florida; his daughter Lia Raynock and her husband Mark of Kensington; his son John Treviso and his wife Suzanne of Newington; and his daughter Rita Treviso and significant other John Peruta of Newington. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren: John, Anthony, Michael, Mark, Stephanie, Julia, Luke, Matthew, Thomas and Nicholas. He also leaves behind his great grandchildren Jacksin and Adrienne. John is survived by his siblings: Anna Carducci and her husband Aldo, Fernando Treviso and his wife Yolanda, and Mario Treviso. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Alberto Pace, sister-in-law Laura Santilli, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Santina Pace, brother Franco Treviso, and many in-laws. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at The Atrium of Rocky Hill for their continuous love and care for John. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in John's honor to the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc, CT Chapter, PO Box 718, Old Mystic, CT 06372. Funeral services for John will be held privately from Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave. Newington. Extended family is invited to John's burial where he will be lovingly laid to rest at West Meadow Cemetery, 12:45 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020. To share a memory with John's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Burial
12:45 PM
West Meadow Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
November 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 15, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
