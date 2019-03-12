Home

Earl H. DeGray III

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Earl Henry DeGray III, 34, formerly of Newington, was called to eternal life in Michigan. Born on August 30, 1984, he was the son of Earl H. DeGray, Jr. of Bismarck, AK and Shirley (Chalifoux) Larson of Newington. Earl was a mechanic by trade, focusing his efforts in the transport refrigeration industry. He was known best for his charismatic sense of humor, sharp wit, love of animals, and devotion to the NY Yankees & Dallas Cowboys. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his mother Shirley Larson and her husband Bruce of Newington, his father Earl H. DeGray, Jr. and his wife Darlene of Bismarck, AK, a son Darren N. DeGray and his mother Lisa Shepard and her husband Jon Shepard of New Britain, his paternal grandmother Mary DeGray of Windsor Locks, a sister Jessica DeGray and her partner and one of Earl's best friends Aaron Buckley of New Hartford, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Saturday, March 16, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, and a Service of Personal Reflection will commence at 3:00 PM. Please come to share your favorite stories of Earl. His burial will be privately held at another date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.To share a memory or words of comfort with Earl's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2019
