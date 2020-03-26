|
|
Earl J. Emmons, 85, of Valrico, FL, dear father and friend, passed on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Earl was born in Hartford, CT before moving to Florida in 1960. He had a long and storied career, notably as a media executive, and was a leader in the Tampa Bay community. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Nancy; brothers, Walter, Bill and Eddie and sisters, Hazel Jacobsen and Patricia Porteus and is survived by his children, Jodi, Michael, Richard and Tammy, along with many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services are private. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020