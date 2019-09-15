Home

Earl S. Eubanks Obituary
Earl S. Eubanks, 80, of Windsor, beloved husband of Winsome (Hewitt) Eubanks, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica to the late George and Lillian (Bloomfield) Eubanks, he immigrated to the US to Hartford before settling in Windsor almost 30 years ago. Earl was a member of the West Indian Social Club in Hartford and was an avid bookworm. He especially loved books on science, nature, science fiction and fantasy. He was also a history buff and had an incredible sense of humor. Besides his wife Winsome, he is survived by his sons, Earl C.G. Eubanks and his wife Cynthia of Hamden, Eric Eubanks and his companion Joanna Hollis of East Brunswick, NJ; his brother Maxwell; his sister Barbara; and his grandchildren, Khayla, Katara, Kataleya, Darius, T. J., Jordan and Jai. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 21 at Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad St. Windsor, followed by burial in Elm Grove Cemetery, Windsor. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
