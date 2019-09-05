Home

Cremation Society of Connecticut
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-909-2728
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Earland B. Norsworthy


1932 - 2019
Earland B. Norsworthy Obituary
Earl was born on 11/9/1932 in Presque Isle Maine to Warren and Elzena (Ryder). He worked for many years as an electrician at The Travelers in Hartford. He became Worshipful Master at Grand Lodge of CT in New Britain. He was a Life member of the Hebron Lions Club where he was head electrician for many years for the Hebron Harvest Fair. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was predeceased by his first wife Irene (Boucher), his brother Warren Jr., and sister Marilyn (Tootie) Weisel. He is survived by a sister Gloria of Caribou, ME., a brother Terry and wife Sandy of Florida. His wife of thirty four years, Verna (Guerrette) and a daughter Kathleen, husband Peter of Coventry, stepdaugther Carlita, husband Bob of Florida and stepson Brian of Hebron.Grandchildren, Devon, wife Katie, Scott, wife Alida, Lindsey, partner Jeremiah, Jill, husband Keith, Connor and fiancée Ally. Great grandchildren Carolyn and Ethan. Step great grandchildren Kayden, Cambria, Calista and several nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held, Monday, September 9th at 11:00am., at Cremation Society of Connecticut, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor CT Family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your charilty in Earl's name.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
