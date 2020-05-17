Earle Emerson Young, Jr., 93, of Barkhamsted, beloved husband of Peggy Ann (Smith) Young, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Haddonfield, NJ, son of the late Earl E. and Florence (Swindell) Young, he had lived in Barkhamsted since 1963. Earle served in the US Navy during WWII. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maine and his master's degree from the University of Hartford in 1967. He was a special education teacher at the Regional 7 High School in Barkhamsted for 20 years before his retirement in 1983. Earle was a member of the Canton Center Congregational Church for 57 years and an Honorary member of Riverton Post # 159 American Legion. He was a Past President of the Barkhamsted Lions Club from 1971-1972. He enjoyed working in his garden growing many flowers, plants, and trees. He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor and quick wit. Besides his wife of 61 years Peggy, he leaves two sons Wayne B. Young of Torrington and Brian D. Young and his wife Alyssa of New Hartford; a grandson Quinn Emerson Young; two sisters Mildred Sprague of Farmington and Dorothy Satherlie of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Mark A. Young. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a graveside funeral service will be held with Military honors at Center Cemetery, Norfolk at a date and time to be announced. A link to view the services at that time will be available on the funeral home website. Contributions may be made to either First Congregational Church of Canton Center or Cherry Brook Healthcare Center. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For directions, condolences, and the web stream link for the future service please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.