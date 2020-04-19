|
|
Earlene Morin, 78, of Bloomfield, beloved wife for over 35 years, of Richard Morin, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Earl and Maymie (Bulmer) Devereux, she graduated from Hartford High School. While raising her children, Earlene was employed with Windsor Hall as the head of Medical Records for over 25 years. After retiring, she and Richard moved to Georgia before coming back to Hartford over 20 years ago. Earlene was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her passion was her family and she always made sure they were taken care of. She loved the simple things in life and enjoyed being in her home, gardening, and fishing with Richard at Roseland Park in Woodstock. Besides her husband, Earlene is survived by her children, Gail Jones and Brian Jones, both of Manchester; Torrea Jones of East Hartford; and Alisa Cobbs of Hartford; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Her funeral service is private. She was predeceased by her daughter, Irene Hicks; and her son, Lawrence Jones. To leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020