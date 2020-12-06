Earline Davis Hopkins, 90, of Hartford, CT transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2020. Born on July 27, 1930 in Montgomery, AL, she relocated to Hartford, CT at an early age and was a longtime member of Union Baptist Church of Hartford. She leaves to cherish her memories her grandson, Barrett (ShaNesha) Perry, as well as a host of other relatives, church family, and friends. A Live Streamed Celebration of her life will take place Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00AM; with a visitation from 10:00-11:00AM at Union Baptist Church of Hartford, 1921 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120. To leave a message of comfort for the Hopkins family, view the full obituary and live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
