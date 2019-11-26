Home

POWERED BY

Services
PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eaudine Gagliardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eaudine P. Gagliardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eaudine P. Gagliardi Obituary
Eaudine P. Gagliardi, 65, of Kensington, wife of Richard F. Gagliardi, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Penny, her cat, and Rich were by her side. Born in Meriden, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Jean (Plude) Splettstoeszer. Eaudine, otherwise known as Dee, or Deenie was a lifelong resident of Berlin. She is a graduate of Berlin High School and Central Connecticut State College. She worked in data processing as a supervisor and then software technical support for users in the pacific northwest and western Canada. Deenie loved to cook and prepare foods for friends and family. Her interests in this area eventually took her into the hospitality industry where she worked as a hostess and assistant manager for many years at a local restaurant and then manager at a national chain restaurant. Surviving are her husband, Richard F. Gagliardi; her Godmother Eaudine Reeves her aunts and uncles, Lucille Ventres, Sue Mazzoni, Lou Mazzoni, and many cousins in central Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. Burial will be in South Burying Ground. A calling hour will be held on Friday morning from 10 AM until the time of the service. Please share a memory of Eaudine with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eaudine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -