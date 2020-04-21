Home

D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Edda Hayden


1953 - 2020
Edda Hayden Obituary
Edda (Zitani) Hayden, 66, of South Windsor, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020 at a local rehabilitation center. Born in Hartford on September 21, 1953, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elfriede (Geitz) Zitani, she grew up in East Hartford and was a graduate of George J. Penney High School in East Harford, Class of 1971. She was a long-time resident of South Windsor where she raised her three children. A hard working woman, Edda was an Assistant Vice President at Bank of America where she worked for 24 years and a Manager at Manpower for 22 years. A woman of strong faith, she was a member of the South Congregational Church-UCC of Hartford. She loved traveling, shopping, and playing cards. Most of all she loved being a mother, grandmother, and sister along with spending time with her entire family. Edda is survived by a daughter, Erin Hayden and her boyfriend, Dustin Jason of Manchester; two sons, Gerald Hayden, Jr. of South Windsor, Patrick Hayden and his fiancée, Lisa Gebhardt, of Moodus; a sister, Sylvia Dobbin and her husband, Owen, of East Hartford; a brother, Joseph Zitani, Jr. and his wife, Sherry, of East Hartford; four adored grandchildren, Josie and Alec Jason, Jaxon Hayden, and Cora Hayden; along with many cherished nieces and nephews who adored Aunt Edda, and several dear friends. Besides her beloved parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Geitz of East Harford. Due to the current health crisis, funeral service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edda's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020
