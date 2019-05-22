Home

Eddie Lee Myers

Eddie Lee Myers Obituary
Eddie Lee Myers, 81, of Windsor, beloved husband for 47 years of Gloria (Moore) Myers on May 10, 2019. Born in Americus, GA on January 20, 1938, he was the son of the late Pendley and Arrie (Jennings) Myers. Besides his wife, he leaves five children, Lawrence Myers (Denise Spentz), Anthony Myers, Theresa Cox (Timothy), Lamar Myers (Nabisubi Musoke), and Erica Myers; and a host of other relatives. He was predeceased by seven siblings. His family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 22, 2019
