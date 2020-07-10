Eddie R. Moreau, 94, of Plainville, beloved husband of Joyce (Wilson) Moreau for 48 years, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Berlin, New Hampshire on August 17, 1925, he was one of three children to the late Omer and Alice (Fournier) Moreau. A proud and humble veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he served his country for three years during W.W.II. In addition to his wife, Joyce, he leaves his daughters, Linda Shine of Plymouth, MA, Nancy Gyllenhammer of Longmeadow, MA, and Joyce Abele of Plainville; his sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond and Christine Moreau and Robert and Debra Moreau, all of Plainville; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Rene Moreau and his sister, Jeannette Millette. In lieu of flowers, Eddie may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062. Honoring Eddie's wishes, he will be laid to rest privately at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Moreau family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com