Edfert Spencer Scales (aka Bootsy, Chico), 85, of Hartford, passed away on May 5th 2020 at Saint Frances Hospital. He was born in Hartford on January 4th, 1935 to Edfert Spencer Scales Sr. and Jennie Scruse Scales. He was a Veteran of the US Navy. He worked at Suisman & Blumenthal in Hartford, and spent many years working for ConRail out of New York. He was a hard worker who loved to take his family to the zoo, fixing breakfast on Sunday morning and working on his cars. He enjoyed reading the newspaper everyday and watching the evening news. Uncle Bootsy was well known for his ties and ponytail. He was well known in Hartford and will be greatly missed. He is survived by daughters Olivia L. Scales of Oregon, Yvonne C. Scales Flores of New Britain and sons Edfert Spencer Scales the 1st and II. Sister Yvonne Motley, nephew Myron Motley and daughter of Richmond, CA. Nieces Shirlene Edwards, LaVerne Strachan (BooBoo) and nephew Robert Jameson of Harford. Sister-in-law Jonette Moore of AZ and her family. Granddaughter Yvonne M. Rozie and her family, Partick Rozie, Lillian Iloeje, Marcuz Iloeje, Porsche Iloeje all of Hartford. Granddaughter Olivia Scales-Young, her husband Daniel Young and their children Justin Scales of PA and Joshua Ortiz of FL and Grandson Errol Wilson, his significant other Samantha and his daughter Hazel Wilson of New Britain. Family member Julie Mitchell Rodgers and her family, Christopher Rodgers of New Britain, Anthony Rodgers of New Britain, Jazm'n Rodgers of East Hartford, and Bry-ana Rodgers and her son Prince Rodgers of East Hartford. Leaving many great nieces, nephews and great, great nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by his parents Edfert Spencer Scales Sr. and Jennie Scruse Scales Anderson, wife Lillian White Marshall Scales, daughter Audrey Scales Kane, Sister Charlotte Stachan, niece Gaylene Strachan and nephews Nathaniel and Vincent.



