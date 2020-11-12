Edgar D. "Bub" Williams, Jr., 82, of East Haddam, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. Bub, as he is best known, was a lifelong resident of East Haddam. Bub was the son of Edgar D. Williams, Sr. and Abby H. (Sanford) Williams. Besides his parents, Bub was predeceased by his son, Wayne D. Williams; and his sister, Edith Bogue. He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 58 years, Arlene (Auger) Williams; a daughter, Lorene A. Almario of Cromwell; grandson, Armando W. Almario of Cromwell, and grandson, Christopher Schmittberger and his wife Courtney of North Carolina, and their two sons, Wayne and Shelton; and nephews: Ronald Narducci of East Haddam, Greg Narducci and wife Venetta of Florida, Robert Auger and wife Marcy of Guilford, Jimmy Auger of Guilford, and Kenneth and Keith Munck. Bub was a graduate of Nathan Hale Ray High School, Class of 1956. He served our country in the US Army. He was a former President, Treasurer and Director of the Waterhole Cemetery Association, a former member of the Westbrook Elks Lodge, a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and a longtime member of Pattaconk Yacht Club. He was a 35-year perfect attendance member and 4-time past President of the East Haddam Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellows recipient. Retiring in 2003, he was the President and Treasurer of the former Williams Chevrolet Co., which he took over after his father's death in 1972. Bub and Arlene, along with the kids, enjoyed many years of boating, going to Sag Harbor, Long Island on his beloved "Bub's Tub". For the past several years, the family has enjoyed camping at Acorn Acres in Bozrah; sharing their summers with their loving camping "family". Bub's personality was larger than life; his sense of humor and loud infectious laugh will be missed by many. We will miss watching him cleaning incessantly with the smell of bleach surrounding him, his pocket full of notecards, drinking his Bacardi and cranberry juice, and his infamous vertical striped shirts! His family was his world and he spent a lifetime taking the best care of us all. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Saturday, Nov. 14th from 10AM until 1:00PM. Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines. Because of state regulations, the funeral service will be private. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Waterhole Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Middlesex Health Hospice Program.