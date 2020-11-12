1/1
Edgar D. "Bub" Williams Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edgar D. "Bub" Williams, Jr., 82, of East Haddam, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. Bub, as he is best known, was a lifelong resident of East Haddam. Bub was the son of Edgar D. Williams, Sr. and Abby H. (Sanford) Williams. Besides his parents, Bub was predeceased by his son, Wayne D. Williams; and his sister, Edith Bogue. He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 58 years, Arlene (Auger) Williams; a daughter, Lorene A. Almario of Cromwell; grandson, Armando W. Almario of Cromwell, and grandson, Christopher Schmittberger and his wife Courtney of North Carolina, and their two sons, Wayne and Shelton; and nephews: Ronald Narducci of East Haddam, Greg Narducci and wife Venetta of Florida, Robert Auger and wife Marcy of Guilford, Jimmy Auger of Guilford, and Kenneth and Keith Munck. Bub was a graduate of Nathan Hale Ray High School, Class of 1956. He served our country in the US Army. He was a former President, Treasurer and Director of the Waterhole Cemetery Association, a former member of the Westbrook Elks Lodge, a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and a longtime member of Pattaconk Yacht Club. He was a 35-year perfect attendance member and 4-time past President of the East Haddam Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellows recipient. Retiring in 2003, he was the President and Treasurer of the former Williams Chevrolet Co., which he took over after his father's death in 1972. Bub and Arlene, along with the kids, enjoyed many years of boating, going to Sag Harbor, Long Island on his beloved "Bub's Tub". For the past several years, the family has enjoyed camping at Acorn Acres in Bozrah; sharing their summers with their loving camping "family". Bub's personality was larger than life; his sense of humor and loud infectious laugh will be missed by many. We will miss watching him cleaning incessantly with the smell of bleach surrounding him, his pocket full of notecards, drinking his Bacardi and cranberry juice, and his infamous vertical striped shirts! His family was his world and he spent a lifetime taking the best care of us all. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Saturday, Nov. 14th from 10AM until 1:00PM. Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines. Because of state regulations, the funeral service will be private. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Waterhole Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Middlesex Health Hospice Program.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Spencer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Spencer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
To Bub’s Family are deepest sympathies! I loved talking to him about our Beanie Baby collections when I was down at the dealership. He was an awesome guy and a true gentleman. Bun will be missed. Rest In Peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Andy and Pat Raczka
Pat Raczka
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved