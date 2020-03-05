Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:30 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map

Edgar Echevarria

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Echevarria Obituary
Edgar Echevarria, 52, of New Britain, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut -New Britain. Born in Hartford, he was the son of Felina (Colon) and the late William Echevarria. He was an employee for the State of Connecticut, where he made many friends over the years. Edgar was a big New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved his comics and superheroes. He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh and fun-loving spirit. Left to cherish his memory is the mother of his children, Yolanda Rolando, his two daughters, Amanda and Samantha Echevarria, his grandson Cayden Lopez who he adored, his mother, Felina Luciano and countless brothers, sisters, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his step-father, Vidal Luciano and two brothers, Javi Perez and Angel Mendoza. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday (March 6th) at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A prayer service will be held Friday evening at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -