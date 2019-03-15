Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Grant Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edgar Grant Sr. Obituary
Edgar Grant, Sr., 86, of Vine St. Hartford, CT passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. He was born in Clarendon, JA (WI). He was employed at Taylor and Fenn for 35 years before he retired. He was a member of Latter Rain Christian Fellowship Church.He enjoyed Cooking, Waxing his Cadillac and shining his shoes! He is survived by his wife of 53 years Susan D. Grant and his children Diane, Jerome, Donna, Edgar Jr, Zelda, Joy, Charlene and Cookie. Brothers and sisters Irving, Tots, Louise, Gradle and Eileen. He was predeceased by a son Robert Grant.Funeral service will be Monday, March 18,12 noon with calling hour 11 a.m. at Latter Rain Christian Fellowship Church, 3200 Main St, Hartford, CT. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now