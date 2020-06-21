Edgar J. Roberge, age 81, of Old Saybrook, CT passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 following a long illness. Ed was born in Waterbury, CT on June 14, 1938 to Ralph and Marie (Cyr) Roberge. He received his degree in accounting from Quinnipiac College in 1962, his CPA in 1963, and his MBA degree from University of Hartford in 1971. Ed had a long career in accounting and finance before settling in as Director of Finance at Hartford Housing Authority for more than 20 years, retiring in 2007. He served 6 years in the US Air Force Reserve during his college years. Throughout his life he was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and UConn Basketball. He enjoyed good food and fun times with family. He will be dearly missed by his wife Theresa, son Mark Roberge and wife Lisa, daughter Lisa Pichnarcik and husband Jeff, daughter Terry Kristoff and husband Glen, grandson Patrick Roberge, grandson Douglas Roberge and wife Nicky, granddaughters Allegra, Shelby and Remie Kristoff, great grandson Avery and great granddaughter Kinsey, and by his yellow lab Henry. He also leaves behind a large extended family which includes many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. Services will be private at a later date. Swan Funeral Home of Old Saybrook is in charge of arrangements.



