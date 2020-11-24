1/
Edi M. Turner
Edi Marlyn Glotzer Turner passed away on November 13, 2020 in Mystic, Connecticut at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her husband and best friend of 60 years, Jack Turner. A graduate of the University of Connecticut and a social worker, Edi met and fell in love with Jack in Hartford, and moved to Bloomfield to raise their children. Edi and Jack's retirement years were spent in Freeport, Grand Bahama and then Boynton Beach, Florida. Edi is survived by her daughters, Nancy Turner Kiel and son in law Robert Kiel, Susan Turner Ehrlich, and her sister Bobi Borenstein. Edi was an independent, accepting, and meticulously organized woman who loved the library, animals, gardening and laughing with family. "Bubbie" will be missed greatly by her grandchildren, of whom she was very proud: Ryan and his wife Randi, Lauren and her husband Matt, Ali, and Timmy, and her great grandchildren Tory, Jack, Nora, and Emma. Services will be private.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2020.
