Edison Charles Occhi, 88, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was the husband of the late Henrietta (Sokolowski) Occhi. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Ementor and Theresa (Grasso) Occhi. Edison was a lifelong Berlin resident and was a U.S. Marine Veteran of the Korean War. Edison was formerly employed as a tool and die maker at New Departure in Bristol before retiring. He was a life member of the NRA, a member and past Commander of Berlin VFW Post 10732, and was a member of the Marine Corps League, the Mattabasett Range, the Wallingford Rod and Gun Club, and St. Paul Church. Surviving are two sons, Martin Occhi and his wife Pamela of Wyoming, Charles Occhi and his wife Krys of Berlin; a daughter, Sandra Karoll and her husband Randy of Berlin; a brother, Theodore Occhi and his wife Eleanor of New Hampshire; his sister, Amelia Occhi of Berlin; five grandchildren and their spouses, Marcus and Julie Occhi, Marcie and David Lapides, Ross and Rachael Karoll, and Luke and Logan Karoll; four great-grandchildren, Colten and Ella Occhi, Jeremy and Tali Lapides; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Church. Burial, with military honors, will be in Maple Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday morning from 9 AM to 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. For those of you who can not attend in person please visit the memorial site; https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/edison-charles-occhi/3976 And, please share a memory of Edison with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
