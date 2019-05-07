Resources More Obituaries for Edith Mosback Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edith A. Mosback

Obituary Condolences Flowers Edith A. (Blaha) Mosback, 68, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Advent Health in Palm Coast, FL surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 31st, after a short illness. Born on March 26th, 1951 in Austria, Edie moved to the United States at the age of 5 with her parents Helen & Frank Blaha and brother Herbert. She grew up in Uniondale, NY and graduated from Uniondale High School in 1969. She first met her husband, Robert Mosback Jr. at the age of 16, they didn't start dating for 2 years but were married in 1971. He was her valentine for the last 50 years & they recently celebrated 48 years of marriage. Shortly after they married, they moved to Bristol where they built their life together & raised their two sons, Bob and Mark. Edie retired in 2009 after working 22 years at the Bristol Board of Education. Edie had a zest for living life to its fullest. She often sought out new adventures & hobbies. She was a master at baking Christmas cookies and holiday treats. No one ever left her table hungry. In 2014 she fulfilled one of her dreams of owning a beach home in Ormond Beach, FL where she would snowbird in the winters. She enjoyed many beautiful sunrises and sunsets, often while walking or riding her bike on Ormond Beach with her valentine. Nothing gave Edie more pleasure than spending time with her family & grandchildren. While there are many that can call her friend, only a beloved few can call her Mom, Grandma, GrandMaMa, and Pie, the titles she cherished more than anything. Edie could often be found in the bleachers of baseball, football, & softball fields from CT to FL where her grandchildren could hear her cheering them on during their games. She shared a very special bond with each of her grandchildren. She was an active Grandma who enjoyed creating memories with her family, memories they will always hold dear. Edie was pre-deceased by her parents, Helene and Frank Blaha. She is survived by her husband Robert of Bristol, her 2 sons & daughter-in-law, Bob Mosback of Bristol & Mark and Stacy Mosback of Winter Garden FL, her brother, Herbert Blaha, of Bayshore, NY and 6 grandchildren: Nathan, Bryant, Bobby, Jackson, Olivia and Taylor. As well as several brothers/sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews & lifelong friends. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory's Church, 235 Maltby St in Bristol, followed by a reception to celebrate Edie's life at the Bristol Elks Lodge 126 South St in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Elk National Foundation in her name. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries