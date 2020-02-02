Home

Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
(860) 623-4292
Edith B. Tracy


1923 - 2020
Edith Bratsnyder Tracy, 96, of Broad Brook, died January 28, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born July 23, 1923 in Manchester to the late Julius and Minetta (Rockwell) Bratsnyder. She retired from the Hamilton Standard Credit Union. Edith enjoyed her many years of Square Dancing with various area clubs. She was an avid gardener and quilter. She is survived by her children Claudia Wagner and her husband Gerald, Thomas Tracy and his wife Deborah, Douglas Tracy and his wife Susan, and her grandchildren, Jennifer Tracy Hall , Tracy Wagner, Robert and Meghan Wagner, and Mandy and Justin Hegedus, as well as her great-grandchildren, Bailey and Grove Wagner. She also leaves behind her very dear friend, Charles Kingsbury. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Tracy in 1993 and her younger sister Janet Crealey. There will be no services at this time. Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner Street, East Windsor has been entrusted with Edith's care. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
