After a long and beautiful life of 97 years, Edith Butler Kraimer of West Hartford passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. She was born in Hartford on March 13, 1922, daughter of the late Nathan and Rose Butler. She attended Hartford public schools and was the office manager at King Philip School and a life long learner. She was married for 49 years to the late Morris Kraimer. Together they raised their children Ed Kraimer, Anne Cohn (Terry) and Marsha Wolfberg (Mark). She was the much beloved grandmother to Peter Michelson (Elizabeth), Sarah Guthartz (Seth), Jay Wolfberg (Jules), Elizabeth Smith (Brendan) Neil Kraimer (Ana) David Kraimer, and Abagail Cohn. She was predeceased by granddaughter Judith Azia and 2 sisters and a brother. She leaves 12 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends whose lives she touched over the years from West Hartford to New London to Delray Beach. She was a member of the Emanuel synagogue Hadassah and JCSO. Funeral will be Tuesday June 4 at 1 PM at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Hurlbut and Shield Streets in Elmwood. Shiva will follow interment at the home of Marsha and Mark Wolfberg. Donations can be made to Jewish Children's Service Organization (JCSOHartford.org) or the Emanuel Synagogue. Funeral arrangements by Hebrew Funeral Association.

Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019
