Edith (Grillo) Costanzo, age 93, formerly of Wethersfield, CT, passed away Monday April 20, 2020 at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY due to complications associated with Covid-19. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Costanzo. Born in Bologna, Italy on February 27, 1927, Edith was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Rosa (Cane) Grillo, with whom she immigrated to the United States when she was just 2 years old. Edith was an extraordinary woman known for her kindheartedness, thoughtfulness and love for people. She welcomed everyone into her home and her heart unconditionally. She had a unique way of making others feel truly special. She was an exceptional cook, spoiling her family with her homemade pastas which she learned from her mother. She was an avid UCONN women's basketball fan, never wanting to miss a game. Edith worked at G.Fox & Co. in Hartford, before becoming a highly successful Avon representative, earning numerous and prestigious sales awards throughout her 42 year career. Above all else, Edith was devoted to her family. She is survived by her daughters Linda Incanno and husband Anthony of Cornwall, NY, and Charlene Tansey and husband Peter of the Town of Newburgh, NY. Edith has eight loving grandchildren, Nicole Incanno LaPolla and husband Bob, Kimberlee DiSavino, Brian Incanno and wife Tanya, Meredith Tansey, Peter Tansey and Alyssa Tansey. She also has seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sofia, Jayden, Julian, Aliana, Mikaileh and Shoshanna as well as many special nieces and nephews. Edith was predeceased by her brothers; John, Sam and Peter Grillo, and her sister, Mary Gianinoto. A private graveside service will take place at Village Cemetery in Wethersfield, CT. The family will hold a memorial church service at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church) located at 601 Silas Deane Hwy in Wethersfield at a later date. Edith's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Schervier Pavilion for the loving care that they provided. Funeral Services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020